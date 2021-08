“Evacuation Teams of Amador, this is Valerie, may I help you? Yes we love volunteers here. How old are you? Seventeen? You are practically an adult, get your boots on and get your butt down here. Are you familiar with horses or chickens or other animals? Are you in school still? This counts as community service hours. Yes, you will get cards to sign in and sign out and you will give them to me so no one loses them. If you want to come for the evening feeding, it’s at five. Anything in between, we’re cleaning up stalls, emptying trash, we’re scoopin’ poop, we’re fillin’ water troughs, we’re lovin’ on the animals. What’s your name? Grace. Great, see you this afternoon, thank you.”