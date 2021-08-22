Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

146 Indian nationals evacuated from Kabul to Doha

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoha [Qatar], August 22 (ANI): The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha is being repatriated to India today. "Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. The second batch of 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted the Embassy of India in Doha.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Ani#Indians#The Embassy Of India#External Affairs Ministry#Air India#Nepalese#Afghan#Sikhs#Hindus#American#Nato#Taliban#The Indian Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
Related
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
PoliticsNew York Post

US Embassy staff face ‘brutal experience’ en route to Kabul airport

Staff at the US Embassy in Kabul are “deeply disheartened” by the botched evacuation efforts in Afghanistan — with at least one saying they’d rather “die under the Taliban’s bullet” than be crushed to death at the airport, according to a report. The staffers accused the US of betrayal after...
WorldNew York Post

Wild video shows Taliban fighters lounge in fleeing military leader’s mansion

Gun-toting Taliban fighters were seen on video lounging in the opulent palace of an Afghanistan warlord after taking over Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s last key cities to fall to the rapidly-moving insurgents, according to a report. The surreal scene of the insurrectionists relaxing on gold-plated furniture and admiring possessions...
WorldThe Guardian

Wednesday briefing: UK evacuation of Kabul enters final phase

Top story: Biden rejects pleas to continue airlift. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans, according to defence sources, as the Taliban moved to prevent them reaching the airport. It comes after the US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue. His decision rubbed salt in the wounds of European leaders and brought claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over. The US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days. Women’s rights activists and judges are among thousands of Afghans identified by British officials as being at serious risk from the Taliban but in danger of being left behind when the evacuation ends.
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Turkey Evacuating From Afghanistan, Could Provide Support at Kabul Airport

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's military has begun evacuating from Afghanistan but Turkish experts could remain in the country to provide technical support to the Taliban in operating Kabul airport, officials said on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that the Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run Kabul airport after the...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

U.S. completes evacuation from American embassy in Kabul

The U.S. expects to have all American embassy personnel out of Afghanistan by Monday morning, aside from the staff who will remain to process visas. Driving the news: The American flag was removed at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul earlier on Sunday, a final step in the mass and rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and some Afghan allies who then awaited flights out of the country.
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Afghan nationals, who arrived in Delhi on an Air Indian flight from Kabul on Sunday, expressed concerns about the safety and security of people back home, saying the situation is 'really bad' in Afghanistan. Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital...
WorldBirmingham Star

Evacuation of Dutch citizens from Kabul fails

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands has been unable to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan as the US military has not given its plane enough time in Kabul's airport for people to board, acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Wednesday. The second Dutch evacuation military plane arrived...
WorldDaily Reflector

The Latest: France evacuates dozens from Kabul overnight

PARIS — France has evacuated several dozen people from Kabul in a military plane after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. The flight early Tuesday brought the evacuees to a military air base in Abu Dhabi, and several of the passengers were then sent back to France. The French military...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Taliban fighters enter Kabul; helicopters land at US Embassy

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters began landing at the U.S. Embassy in the Afghan capital, further tightening the militants' grip on the country. Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the fighters...
Worldkdal610.com

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

(Reuters) – Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday. “In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Emirates flies five-hour flight to nowhere after aborting landing in Kabul following Taliban take-over

Emirates operated a five and a half hour flight to nowhere after its regular service from Dubai to Kabul in Afghanistan aborted landing following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.Flight EK640 departed Dubai at around 7am (UTC) and flew to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as scheduled on 15 August.Two hours and 14 minutes after take-off, the Boeing 777 aircraft started its descent from 37,000ft to 28,000ft.However, it then went into an extended holding pattern, circling above the airport for around half an hour, before turning back to the United Arab Emirates to land at Dubai after five hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy