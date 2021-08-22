Cancel
Evansville, IN

Popup Outdoor Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Evansville

By Travis Sams
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 5 days ago
You'll be able to watch some classic comedy movies under the stars in downtown Evansville. Have you heard of NOCO Park in downtown Evansville? If not, it is an outdoor food and bar experience. Located in downtown Evansville, NOCO Park is an empty lot turned into a fun events center. NOCO Park features a rotating lineup of food trucks, games, music, and art installations. Earlier this week, they announced another type of event that they will be hosting. They will have an outdoor movie experience set up that you won't want to miss.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

