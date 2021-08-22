Popup Outdoor Movie Theater Coming To Downtown Evansville

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, it's Fawn and Lyla! We are sisters who are 2 1/2 years old, Shepherd mixes. We love spending time together and we want to keep it that way. We are super sweet with great temperaments and love everyone. Our adoption fee is $150 for each of us, but that includes all vaccines, spays, testing, and microchips. If you’re gonna get one dog, you might as well get two! Come and play with us at the VHS.