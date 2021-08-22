Mike Richards Quits As the New Host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons, from 1984 until his death in the fall of 2020. His replacement, Mike Richards, lasted nine days. Just over a week since Richards was announced as Trebek’s permanent replacement, he has announced he will step down from the job as Jeopardy!’s full-time host. Since the news that Richards was Sony Pictures Television’s choice for the Jeopardy! gig, the host — who also serves as the show’s executive producer — has been hit a barrage of negative publicity, first over discrimination lawsuits that were filed against The Price Is Right while he was that show’s executive producer, and then over sexist comments he made as the host of a podcast in 2013 and 2014.