Singer Don Everly, of the Hall of Fame duo Everly Brothers, dies at 84
Singer and guitarist Don Everly, half of a brotherly hit-making machine that set a template for a host of harmony-makers who followed, died on Saturday at 84. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, his family wrote, “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”www.mdjonline.com
