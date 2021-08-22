Cancel
Makeup

YSL Nude Tension, Brown No Way Back, Rose Incitement Velvet Radical Matte Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYSL Nude Tension (301) The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick ($39.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a muted, medium coral with moderate, warm undertones and a satin finish. The texture was lightly creamy, smooth, and denser, like a velvety primer in a way, that was comfortable to apply. It had opaque...

MakeupVanity Fair

Sam Visser Is Filtering Fashion Nostalgia and Aughts Excess into a Fresh Slant on Makeup

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The actor Hari Nef flashed across the Instagram feed on a weekend night in June, at the close of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. In the photo, her lipstick gleams like a newly minted penny. Eye shadow in a shade of papaya turns up in deft, unexpected touches: tracing the inner rim of the socket and dotting the lower lash beneath the iris. There’s a feeling of archetypal elegance, but in a way that elides rule. Arresting is the word: pulling the brakes on the habitual scroll. You can tap for the credits, but the authorship is already clear to those who’ve seen Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira undergo similar transformations. This new-guard makeup is the work of Sam Visser.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Fall 2021 Lip Swatches: More MAC Lustreglass Lipsticks + Smashbox x The Suicide Squad

MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipsticks debuted a month or so ago, and not all shades were available, so I picked up those that I was missing but also noticed that Selfridges had several additional shades I hadn’t heard of. I’m guessing they are exclusive to EU/UK. Hug Me and I Deserve This are available in the US (I’m still waiting to receive Can’t Dull My Shine and Thanks, It’s MAC lipsticks from Nordstrom).
Makeuptemptalia.com

Anastasia Pink Dahlia Stick Blush Review & Swatches

Anastasia Pink Dahlia Stick Blush ($32.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a brighter, medium-dark pink with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had medium, buildable color payoff when applied with a brush and more semi-opaque, buildable color payoff when applied with a fingertip. I preferred the latter as it was quick and easy, though a brush worked well.
Designers & Collectionstemptalia.com

Natasha Denona Fall 2021 Collection Swatches

Natasha Denona Fall 2021 Collection includes a new, mini eyeshadow palette, pencil eyeliners, gel eyeliners, and a liquid eyeliner, which you’ll find swatched in this post!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!
Makeuptemptalia.com

Tom Ford Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad Review & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty Metallic Denim Eye Color Quad ($88.00 for 0.35 oz.) includes two warmer, shimmery neutral hues with two deeper, more intense shimmery hues. The third shade looks bluer in the pan than in practice, as the base was quite dark and charcoal-like. The formula on three of the four shades felt a little drier and thinner with less slip compared to most of the brand’s gel-powder eyeshadows. This resulted in sheerer coverage, fallout, and/or less longevity.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop At First Crush Cheek Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop At First Crush 4-Pan Cheek Palette ($18.00 for 0.3 oz.) is a medium-depth set of shades that includes a cream-to-powder highlighter, powder bronzer, and two powder blushes. The highlighter was the best performing, but all the products were consistent with my experience with the formulas over time–the powder shades could have been more blendable and easier to work with for me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clinique Red-y to Party Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clinique Red-y to Party Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a softer, medium red with neutral undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage that applied evenly across my lips and didn't settle into my lip lines.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick Swatches

Guerlain Rouge G Luxurious Velvet Lipstick ($34.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a new finish in the Rouge G range. There are supposed to 15 shades available (per the brand’s website), but I only saw 14 available for purchase when I made mine, so here are swatches of those 14!. Please...
Hair Carebravotv.com

Drew Sidora Has a Fierce New Short Hairstyle with "Tajin Peach" Color

Drew Sidora has a thing for playing with her hair. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has worn a wavy, half-up ponytail in a cranberry hue, and she's also worn her hair long and blonde, with wispy bangs. And now, the singer has changed her style up yet again — and this cut is particularly blunt and fierce.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Melt Cosmetics Chocolate Dipped SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Review & Swatches

Melt Cosmetics Chocolate Dipped SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 oz.) is a deep brown with subtle, warm red undertones and flecks of gold and purple sparkle throughout. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation, as marketed, that spread evenly across my skin. The applicator tends to pump out too much product...
MakeupIn Style

This Brand New Clean Mascara Is the Only One That Lengthens My Lashes AND Is Gentle on My Sensitive Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As someone with extremely sensitive eyes, I have a hard time finding mascara that doesn't lead to burning and irritation. I've tried a few clean mascaras that didn't trigger my allergies, but none of them gave me the length and volume I wanted. That is, until I tried Beautycounter's brand new Think Big All-in-One Mascara.
MakeupByrdie

Reviewed: Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Gave My Look a Subtle Pop

We put the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Growing up, I would look at the makeup looks pictured in magazines and be in awe. You can create many different aesthetics with eyeshadow—think natural, glam, colorful, and smoky. Once I started experimenting with these myself, I learned a key quality to look for when choosing individual colors or palettes is pigmentation. I've tried many different eyeshadows, but they often fade or don't blend well, so only a few products have earned go-to status. Lately, I have become fascinated with liquid formulas of makeup staples such as blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. The amount of pigmentation in these products has been so impressive, and I am in love.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay The Big One & Bad Blood Vice Hydrating Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay The Big One Vice Hydrating Lipstick ($19.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a medium, coppery orange with moderate, warm undertones and a satin finish. It was richly pigmented with smooth, even color payoff that adhered well to my lips and didn’t emphasize lip texture or imperfections. The consistency felt smooth, lightweight, and like a velvety creamy–had glide but wasn’t that emollient/wet–which made it comfortable to wear. It lasted well for five hours and felt lightly moisturizing while worn.
MakeupHello Magazine

Beauty Deals This Week: 19 of the best makeup and skincare savings on the internet right now

Splurging on your favourite beauty products can be costly, and now we're all socialising a bit more, we're starting to notice our bank balance dropping. Fear not though, the luxury makeup products can be yours, you might just need to be smarter with how you shop. Plenty of beauty deals are taking place this week; from Charlotte Tilbury, to MAC Cosmetics, Elemis, Huda Beauty and so much more… let us break it down for you.
Skin CareEssence

11 Bold Nail Colors To Try Before The Summer Ends

Last year left us posing a serious question: who would create our eye-catching nail art? Without access to our favorite nail salons, many of us tapped into our creative energy and began a path to doing things for ourselves—especially our manicures. From creative designs to amazing colors, expressing ourselves through...
Skin CareIn Style

10 Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands for a Chip-Free Manicure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Deciding what nail polish color to buy is a tough choice, but trying to decipher the ingredient label on the bottle is even harder.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Just a Glitch Palette Review & Swatches

MAC Sunphoria (Feminine Wiles) (LE, $20.00) is more shimmery, warmer (90% similar). Natasha Denona Powder Blue (84V) (PiP, $29.00) is darker (90% similar). Linda Hallberg Cosmetics Phantom (PiP, ) is darker, warmer (85% similar). Christine Mielke is the editor-in-chief and has been reviewing products for over 14 years. She has...

Comments / 0

