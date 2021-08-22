YSL Nude Tension, Brown No Way Back, Rose Incitement Velvet Radical Matte Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

We put the Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Growing up, I would look at the makeup looks pictured in magazines and be in awe. You can create many different aesthetics with eyeshadow—think natural, glam, colorful, and smoky. Once I started experimenting with these myself, I learned a key quality to look for when choosing individual colors or palettes is pigmentation. I've tried many different eyeshadows, but they often fade or don't blend well, so only a few products have earned go-to status. Lately, I have become fascinated with liquid formulas of makeup staples such as blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. The amount of pigmentation in these products has been so impressive, and I am in love.