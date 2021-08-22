Carey Park Redevelopment Takes Shape with Rezoning Request for Future Neighborhood Core

Over the past few years, the City of Atlanta has been ramping up efforts to create affordable housing through inclusionary zoning, while also subsidizing and promoting the development of market-rate, “naturally” affordable housing that is affordable to residents below the median-family income. One of the biggest such effort is the sprawling Carey Park Redevelopment project, led by affordable housing developers Urban Oasis Development and Longline Holdings who plan to build roughly 400 new homes and apartments across 37 mostly-contiguous acres in the Northwest Atlanta neighborhood of Carey Park.