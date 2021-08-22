Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Why Are So Many People Overlooking This Adorable Dog?

By Krystal Montez
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My dog Olive is my best friend, I couldn't imagine life without her. I wish everyone had an Olive. That's why we teamed up with Ninna's Road to Rescue. We love to show off some of Ninna's adoptable dogs, so hopefully, you find that companion you've been looking for. Meet...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Companion Dog#Show Dog#Olive#Ninna S Road To Rescue#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petsanimalfair.com

Top Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed

Are you tired of cleaning up mounds of fur off your couch, floor, pillows, clothes, and basically everything? Are you allergic to dander, but still want a dog to call your own? Your seasonal allergies are starting to creep up on you and the last thing you need is a dog that will add to those watery eyes, sneezes, and sniffles. All hope is not lost. There are “hypoallergenic” dog breeds available for adoption. No dog is 100% hypoallergenic, but there are breeds that shed very little fur. From all different sizes and coats, here are our top choices for the breeds with almost non-detectible fur shed.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
Petskusi.com

Georgie the chihuahua shakes for his fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Georgie is a 9-weeks-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weights 5 pounds, but estimated to weight 15-20 pounds. He is already neutered and has one other sibling at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where you can visit to see if you and Georgie are a match.
PetsKXLY

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Lander, WYcounty10.com

LPC Pet of the Week: Meet Snooki’s puppies!

This crew brings the cuteness times 11! Snooki’s puppies were born last month and have been growing quickly under the care of one of our lovely fosters. They’re starting to come into their own and are so ready to get out and explore the big wide world!. Mom Snooki is...
Pet ServicesPosted by
FanSided

Are dogs allowed in Lowe’s?

Have you ever wondered whether or not you can actually bring your dog with you to the store? Even if you have seen a dog at Lowe’s you may be curious about their store policy on dogs. After all, there are plenty of places that say “no dogs allowed.”. For...
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Sweet mama dog says goodbye to her puppies one last time

A rescue went to their usual spot where stray dogs were in large supply. They spotted a mama dog and two of her small puppies. They went over to take a look at the puppies and the mama dog slowly walked away. She looked sad and turned around one more time to watch her precious cargo before she wandered back into the woods.
Animalswestplainsdailyquill.net

Cats and kittens everywhere

The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams with cats and kittens from 2 weeks to 8 years old. Because of the overcrowding, they are offering a reduced adoption fee for the month of August on the the cats that are already altered and ready to go to a forever, loving home. The normal adoption fee is $45, but for the month of August, it will be cut in half. The gray and white kitten is Wendell, and the orange tabby is Leena. They are both around 8 to 10 weeks old. The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter is located at 1438 State Rte BB. For more information, call 417-256-8438.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Celebrate Your Canines This National Dog Day

As we approach the dog days of summer, it's time to turn our attention to our dogs at home, as today is National Dog Day. It's the perfect time to pause and appreciate the joy and comfort dogs bring as well as the companionship they provide, even in the most isolated of times (cough cough, the past 17 months, or so).
Petsmystar106.com

14 Dog Facts for National Dog Day

It’s National Dog Day! Here are a few dog facts to help celebrate. 1. 53% of Americans think dogs make better pets than cats. Only 21% said cats. Everyone else couldn’t decide, or said they don’t like cats or dogs. 2. 49% of Americans consider themselves a “dog person.” Only...
PetsNew York Post

Spoil your pup on National Dog Day 2021 with the 12 best dog toys

If you have a dog or pandemic puppy at home, you know all too well that every day is their day. Well, now it really is, as Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, being celebrated by pups all over the country. Aside from some extra morning scratches and an additional...
PetsDesign Milk

5 Ways to Pamper Your Pup on National Dog Day + Beyond

Tomorrow, August 26th, is National Dog Day which made us think it’s a good time to celebrate our four-legged friends. They bring us joy 365 days a year so it’s the least we can do to show our appreciation now. But let’s be honest – we dog lovers show our appreciation well beyond National Dog Day but it can’t hurt to show them some extra extra love! Read on to get some ideas on how to pamper your pup today, tomorrow and every day after.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

9 best dog carriers for transporting puppies and older hounds

Dogs love walks, but they can require carrying more often than you’d think. For example, puppies can’t be put down on the ground outside your own garden until they’ve been fully vaccinated.Even if they’ve had their first set with their breeder, most vaccines require a second set before a dog is protected against diseases that can be picked up from the ground, water and other unvaccinated dogs, so you’ll need some way of carrying them for the first few weeks after you pick them up at eight to 10 weeks of age. Although walks are off the cards when they...
Petsbctv.org

Dogs with Special Needs 7-28-21

Host Pat Mock Speaks with dog trainer Lynn Millar about her training program for dogs who received poor socialization and are uncomfortable around people and other dogs on All About Dogs. From the program: All About Dogs.
PetsRoanoke Times

Teacher's Pet: Navigating a dog park

During the warm days of summer, many of us find ourselves searching for ways to spend more time outdoors with our dogs. One seemingly obvious choice might be the local dog park, but this option is not the best one for every dog, and there are some dogs who should avoid the dog park altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy