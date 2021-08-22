Costco Has Put Purchase Limits on These Items

Have you seen the new fad that we are calling the Crate Challenge. On the upside, it doesn't involve us eating clothes detergent nor using glue to fix our hair. The challenge calls for stacking milk crates in a fashion like steps. The challenge is to walk up the crates to the top and then back down the other side. The catch is that the crates are just stacked on top of each other, and not secured at all. Many are videoing themselves attempting it, and the non-successful ones tend to fall off once they almost reach the top. Most of the time they go uninjured, but let's be honest we want to see a little bit of pain.