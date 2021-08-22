Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

These Guys are Competitive, They Know What to Do | Mike Vrabel Postgame Press Conference

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans Head Coach Mike Vrabel speaks with reporters following Tennessee's 34-3 preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook:...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Titans coach Mike Vrabel positive for COVID; Tom Brady close contact?

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Vrabel, 46, said he is quarantining away from the team following getting tested Sunday morning after developing a sore throat. He said he will lean on Titans assistants Jim Haslett and Jim Schwartz — both former NFL head coaches — in his absence.
NFLtitansized.com

Tennessee Titans called out by Bruce Arians after COVID-19 outbreak

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.
NFLKentucky New Era

For the First Live Action I Thought We Were Efficient | Mike Vrabel Press Conference

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addresses reporters during a Press Conference on Saturday from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans.
NFLKentucky New Era

Some of Those Mistakes Will be Corrected Tomorrow | Mike Vrabel Press Conference

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday from AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa Bay. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFLKentucky New Era

We’re Building Some Depth | Mike Vrabel Press Conference

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel speaks with reporters following Tennessee's 23-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mike Vrabel, Titans said after Preseason Week 1 victory

The Tennessee Titans notched an impressive Preseason Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night, 23-3, with the team’s defense stealing the show. It was a great night for the defense overall, which didn’t allow the Falcons to cross the 50-yard line in the first half. Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver stood out above the rest, earning our Player of the Game honors.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

The Titans are going to be without their head coach at practice for the near future. Mike Vrabel opened a Sunday videoconference with reporters by announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is quarantining away from the team as a result of the test and said that he got tested after developing a sore throat.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics From Titans Coach Mike Vrabel's Saturday Presser

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a press conference on Saturday at Saint Thomas Sports Park, one day after the team's 23-3 win over the Falcons in the preseason opener. Next up for the Titans is a game against the Buccaneers next Saturday, but not before two practices...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel isn’t pleased with his football team

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports image pool) Well, if you’re going to make mistakes, mental errors, and struggle to get into a rhythm, one might imagine that the best place to do so is at practice. Coming out of the Tennessee Titans‘ second joint session versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t pleased with his football team.
NFLWKRN

Team reacts to first practice without Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans took to the practice field today and did so without their head coach. Mike Vrabel said yesterday over Zoom he had tested positive for COVID-19. So now, the show must go on without him. “Everybody has to do a little bit more,” said defensive...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Hot Topics From Titans HC Mike Vrabel's Video Conference Call on Tuesday

NASHVILLE – Titans head coach Mike Vrabel held a video conference call on Tuesday to provide some updates while he's away from Saint Thomas Sports Park. Vrabel, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, is currently in quarantine, at home. He hasn't attended practices the past two days. Here's a...
NFLallfans.co

Titans’ Vrabel, Robinson advocate for getting vaccine

The Tennessee Titans endured a COVID-19 outbreak last season that affected more than 20 players and coaches and caused a few wrinkles in the regular season schedule as well. That was before three COVID-19 vaccines became available to the general public. Now the Titans are about 98 percent vaccinated, according...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Sean Payton gave Taysom Hill every opportunity to stay in QB race

The New Orleans Saints quarterback battle may have been decided in their preseason game against the Jaguars. Sean Payton just doesn’t want to admit it. If Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston were Payton’s children, Hill would by far be the favorite – the most coddled, complimented, and protected from outside scrutiny. Even after Winston’s scintillating first quarter, you could sense Payton wanted Hill to take some of the spotlight away from the ex-Tampa player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy