146 Indian nationals evacuated from Kabul to Doha

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoha [Qatar], August 22 (ANI): The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha is being repatriated to India today. "Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. The second batch of 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted the Embassy of India in Doha.

