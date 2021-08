Last month, when Deepti Tamhane was relocating from Mumbai to London, her mind was marbled with thoughts of the future. Along with her husband and two children, she boarded the flight with a heavy heart. She was leaving behind a country she had spent many years in and which was just starting to recover from a devastating second wave of COVID-19. But she was also grateful to have her kids be able to go to a brick-and-mortar school in London, as opposed to the many months of online schooling they had behind them in India.