Balloon Fest Saturday night glow goes off after near cancelation from rain

It was up until the final minutes before showtime that it was announced the Saturday night Balloon Glow would take place at Foundation Park Saturday night. In the previous hour, several heavy thunderstorms were moving through Clinton County but broke up and moved away from Centralia. The weather then began to clear and the glow was given the green light and balloonists quickly began to inflate their balloons to get ready. A Saturday night fly over Centralia had to be canceled by the weather as the Saturday morning flight had been earlier. The weather continued to be uncooperative for flights on Sunday morning and the Sunday morning event was also canceled when a test balloon disappeared into heavy cloud cover.