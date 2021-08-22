Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Traditional Instruments Featured in Genshin Impact Inazuma Symphony

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiHoYo has posted a live symphony performance of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and Japan’s top folk musicians playing two pieces from the Genshin Impact Inazuma region. The video sits at around ten minutes long and features four traditional Japanese instruments: the koto, the shakuhachi, the shamisen, and the taiko. You can watch the Realm of Tranquil Eternity live symphony performance from Twitter and YouTube.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Mihoyo#Japanese#Inazuma#Chinese#Liyue#Fatui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Type-Moon Asks Consumers Not to Share Tsukihime Remake Spoilers

Type-Moon has taken to Twitter to request that consumers not share any spoilers regarding the Tsukihime remake. Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, a remake of the original visual novel, will release on August 26, 2021 to Japanese audiences. However, Type-Moon is asking users to refrain from posting any potential spoilers. At least until September 8, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow Event Will Start This Week

A new event will start from August 20, 2021 in Genshin Impact, titled Phantom Flow. Get ready for a no holds barred fighting tournament for rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and Hero’s Wit experience books. Players will need to be over Adventure Rank 30, and they also need to complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” and the World Quest “Chisato’s Letter” to start Phantom Flow.
gamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner features Sara

Although the Genshin impact 2.1 The August 20, 2021 stream was delayed, the Japanese Twitter account continued to share details of what’s to come. For example, the account shared a tweet noting what the two banners for this next patch will look like. an upcoming Genshin impact banner will feature both the four-star Sara Kujou and five-star Raiden Shogun Baal, while the other will feature the five-star Kokomi Sangonomiya. The UK stream later confirmed that the Raiden Shogun and Sara will appear first in Reign of Serenity, while Kokomi will appear in Drifting Luminescence.
Food & DrinksSiliconera

A Genshin Impact Cafe Collaboration is Coming to Japan

Sweets Paradise will be hosting a Genshin Impact cafe collaboration, known as “Banquet of the Breeze,” in 12 Sweets Paradise cafés throughout Japan. The event will begin on September 1, 2020, and end on September 30, 2021. Details including the menu and merchandise have already been revealed. To visit, patrons...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scaramouche reappears in Genshin Impact 2.1

MiHoYo revealed that Scaramouche will reappear in Genshin impact through a series of upcoming quests. Players will see the Fatui member again after the coming Genshin impact Version 2.1 update. The official Genshin impact Japanese Twitter account shared an image of Scaramouche as he appears in upcoming quests. He will appear in Chapter 2 Act 3.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Coming September 1

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.1 update, Floating World Under the Moonlight will be available on September 1. This update adds content to the newly released Inazuma area that includes two major islands, three new playable characters and a finale to the main story in this turbulent nation. This update also includes the free new character Aloy from the Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event. In this update the Traveler will visit the Watatsumi Island, home to the resistance forces with dreamlike scenery and the Seira Island, a desolate place shrouded in perpetual storms. New boss enemies will be introduced including the Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation and the Trounce Domain Boss Signora will be introduced.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.1 livestream announced

Genshin Impact‘s major 2.0 update is wrapping up, and developer miHoYo is ready to forge onwards with their next version of the popular gacha game. miHoYo revealed the time and date for Genshin Impact’s Version 2.1 livestream, where it will preview the new content and events of the next version. We already know a little bit about what Version 2.1 will offer us, but not in full detail, so the stream should provide some much-needed clarity.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to watch the Genshin Impact concert online

Genshin Impact is preparing to celebrate the release of the 2.1 update, and not only that, the game is rapidly approaching its one-year anniversary. This means there will be all manner of events to celebrate the occasion in-game. One of the most interesting upcoming events is a celebration of the...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.1: Floating World Under the Moonlight to Continue the Adventures in Inazuma Next Month

New adventures await in Inazuma, when developer and publisher MiHoYo release the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update on 1 September 2021. Titled ‘Floating World Under the Moonlight’, this 1st Anniversary update will bring new activities to the Inazuma region, including two more major islands and three new playable characters. The nation’s main story will also come to a grand finale, with future updates to pave the way for future events.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Broadcast to Reveal Information on New Version

An upcoming Genshin Impact broadcast will reveal information regarding a new Version. Scheduled for August 20, 2021 and will begin at 9am UTC/2am PT/5am ET, the broadcast will be held through the official Genshin Impact Twitch account. However, specific details regarding the broadcast have yet to be revealed. Users can...
Video GamesSiliconera

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis to Feature Sonic Collaboration

A Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration will appear in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis as part of an upcoming September 2021 update. This was revealed during the Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Headline broadcast. Additionally, information about other future updates that will arrive in September were revealed. There will be new scratch tickets that will reward players with entirely new themed cosmetics. The Sonic collaboration event will begin on September 1, 2021 and last until September 29, 2021.
Video GamesSiliconera

PlatinumGames Super Summer Festival Will Feature The Wonderful 101

PlatinumGames will hold its own showcase called the Super Summer Festival on August 27, 2021. People will be able to catch it at 8pm PT/11pm ET. It confirmed details about The Wonderful 101 Remastered and World of Demons, its two immediately available games, will appear. It also noted that Sol Cresta news will be announced.
Video GamesSiliconera

Rune Factory 15th Anniversary Website Opens

Marvelous has opened a special website to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series. The website features a new promotional video that shows footage from all of the titles released thus far. Additionally, it has a timeline that details the release and a brief synopsis of each title. Several special campaigns are currently underway to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series, which includes discounts through the Nintendo eShop Japanese storefront. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The best Genshin Impact Lisa build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Lisa in Genshin Impact? Lisa is one of the four playable characters you unlock during Genshin Impact's Prologue questline. She is both the first Electro element user and the first Catalyst weapon wielder you'll get a chance to play as in the game, so even if you choose not to keep her in your party for long, she's a very useful tutorial character to play around with.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When is Genshin Impact Anniversary?

Currently, there are no confirmed events directly related to the anniversary. Instead, every event announced so far is concerned with the Moonchase Festival. However, Genshin Impact's developer miHoYo Games is participating in Gamescom and is expected to share more information regarding the anniversary then. When is Genshin Impact Anniversary?. Online...
MusicSiliconera

Genshin Impact Orchestra Concert Will Happen in October

MiHoYo posted a very short teaser for the upcoming Genshin Impact concert called Melodies of an Endless Journey. The concert date is October 3, 2021, though miHoYo has not stated a specific time, location, or ticket price as of yet. However, as places such as Salle Philharmonique de Liège and Symfonieorkest Vlaanderen are thanked on the website, the concert’s physical location may be in Belgium.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact theater mechanicus – defences at the ready

Mihoyo’s open-world RPG Genshin Impact is full of content, including world quests, archon quests, exploration, and, of course, events. Genshin Impact theater mechanicus falls into the latter category as a limited-time event, featuring tower defence mechanics that offer you a different experience from what you usually find in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy