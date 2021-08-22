Traditional Instruments Featured in Genshin Impact Inazuma Symphony

Although the Genshin impact 2.1 The August 20, 2021 stream was delayed, the Japanese Twitter account continued to share details of what’s to come. For example, the account shared a tweet noting what the two banners for this next patch will look like. an upcoming Genshin impact banner will feature both the four-star Sara Kujou and five-star Raiden Shogun Baal, while the other will feature the five-star Kokomi Sangonomiya. The UK stream later confirmed that the Raiden Shogun and Sara will appear first in Reign of Serenity, while Kokomi will appear in Drifting Luminescence.