Traditional Instruments Featured in Genshin Impact Inazuma Symphony
MiHoYo has posted a live symphony performance of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and Japan’s top folk musicians playing two pieces from the Genshin Impact Inazuma region. The video sits at around ten minutes long and features four traditional Japanese instruments: the koto, the shakuhachi, the shamisen, and the taiko. You can watch the Realm of Tranquil Eternity live symphony performance from Twitter and YouTube.www.siliconera.com
