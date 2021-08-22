Fiesta City Speedway Race Results (8-20-21)

Robin Miller, the tireless advocate for American open-wheel racing through print and television since the 1970s, has died at 71. Like so many of the great voices around the sport, Miller grew up in and around the Indianapolis 500. He first attended the race at nine years old in 1959, worked for Jim Hurtubise in the 1968 race, and began to work at The Indianapolis Star that same year. He remained at the Star until 2001, the year he joined ESPN and their RPM 2Nite daily racing program. By the time that program ended its run, he had moved on to the now-defunct SPEED channel, where he again participated in studio racing programs and wrote columns for the company's website.