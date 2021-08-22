Cancel
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call With U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace

defense.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today about the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Austin expressed his appreciation for the U.K.’s contributions to security and stability in Afghanistan as the United States, Allies, and partners continue their evacuation. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as both countries evacuate as many people as possible.

