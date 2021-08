On August 27, 2021, at approximately 9:44 pm, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 500 block of Third Street, for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a male victim, lying in the street. The male victim appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that the victim was beyond help and had died at the scene. Officers secured the crime scene and summoned detectives to assist with the investigation.