August 22: Braves vs Orioles
The surge continues for the Atlanta Braves who have won eight-straight games and 12 straight on the road. They will try to finish off a perfect trip Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Atlanta took the opener Friday 3-0 as Max Fried tossed a complete game shutout. Joc Pederson and Austin Riley both homered in support of Drew Smyly as Atlanta hung on for a 5-4 win. The Braves enter play Sunday with a 67-56 record and a five-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.www.chatsports.com
