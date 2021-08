Whether you love it or hate it, “it’s a small world” is a very popular attraction in Magic Kingdom. Maybe it’s the fact that Walt Disney had a hand in creating the ride at Disneyland, maybe it’s because you can get a break from the Florida sun for a few minutes and ride along in a boat, or maybe it’s the catchy song (whether you think that’s good or bad). But, have you ever found yourself thinking, “I hope that I never get stuck on that ride?” Well, that’s exactly what happened to us today.