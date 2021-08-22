Cancel
Environment

SUNDAY SHOWERS AND SAHARAN DUST

By Erika Delgado
WSVN-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopefully the start of the weekend was as great for you as the conditions across South Florida yesterday. It sure was picture perfect (that is, if you don’t mind the steamy temperatures). South Florida got to enjoy beautiful blue skies and almost no rain throughout the day. But some changes could be headed our way today and we already saw a difference earlier this morning as Stormtracker was looking a lot more active offshore than it did yesterday at the start of the day. Also, Saharan Dust will be moving in across South Florida today and we already saw hazy skies earlier this morning.

