Road Commission Still Seeking to Hire Full-Time Road Workers

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) continues the effort to hire people who want to help keep Oakland County great by helping to maintain the county road system. “We think of these people as ‘road warriors’,” said Dennis Kolar, RCOC Managing Director. “These are the front-line workers who handle the day-to-day maintenance necessary to keep our roads open and in good shape. This is truly a great way to be a vital part of your community and to make a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of your neighbors every day.”