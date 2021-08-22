Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. Bitcoin uses a model based on Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO) while Ethereum follows an account-based approach. I’ll explain both in detail in the next sections, with examples, and analyze the pros and cons of the UTXO and account-based models.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

492
Followers
8K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Blockchain#Bitcoin Utxo#Eoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rush to book profits before catastrophic price crash

$1.68 million worth of Bitcoin flows into exchanges, the most significant inflow since June 2019. Analysts admit to taking profits in Bitcoin and Ethereum on crypto Twitter; traders have a cautious outlook on the assets. Bitcoin experiences pullback ahead of $1.8 billion BTC options expiry. Overall exchange activity of Bitcoin...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Plans To Go 'All In' On This Crypto Next

Glauber Contessoto, also known as SlumDOGE Millionaire on Twitter, said his next bet is going "all in" on Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) after reaping a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fortune in his 30s. What Happened: ADA, a cryptocurrency created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson, is already the third-largest cryptocurrency in terms of...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

These 5 Cryptocurrency Could See Price Boom This Weekend – Where To Buy

The cryptocurrency market continues to step backwards after its recent rally. Its total value has declined to $2 billion according to CoinMarketCap, having stood at $2.2 billion on Tuesday. This is a decline of 9%, with most of the major coins falling by similar percentages over the same timeframe. However, we’ve put together a list of the five coins likeliest to buck the downtrend over the next few days and rebound strongly. These 5 cryptocurrency could see a price boom this weekend, given that their fundamentals continue to make them desirable assets.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba & Bitcoin – American Wrap 26 August

Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned. More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating. These factors are considered bullish indicators for the altcoin's price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Tumbling Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 5.06% lower at $0.28 over 24 hours at press time in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency fell 5.72%. DOGE is down 2.57% and 2.53% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively. Since the year began,...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

How A $1 Million Bitcoin Price Will Drive The Billionaire Flippening

When technological change happens in society, it happens quickly and in a pronounced manner. Precisely one decade ago, Apple’s market cap had just matched Exxon Mobile’s market cap of $310 billion. In the decade since, Apple’s market cap has gone up to over $2.4 trillion, and Exxon’s has gone down by 100 billion dollars to $216 billion. This gap is likely to only increase as time goes on.
Marketszycrypto.com

Cardaswap.finance to Become First Decentralized Exchange on the Cardano Network

Cardano blockchain with its increasing functionalities and surging recognition and adoption in the crypto space is expected to begin to host exclusive smart contracts on its network, with new innovations diving into the ecosystem. Cardaswap.finance, a decentralized exchange similar to Ethereum’s Uniswap is on the move to join the Cardano...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: The Right Crypto for You

In the cryptocurrency space, investors are trying to answer the question: Bitcoin or Ethereum?. Despite their volatility, cryptocurrencies are garnering a lot of attention for a variety of reasons — inflation being one of them. And money is pouring back into these assets after a recent setback. Bitcoin, the most...
Businessdailyhodl.com

Ethereum Inflation Is Falling – Here’s Why, According to Blockchain Researcher

Ethereum’s daily issuance rate fell below Bitcoin’s for the first time this week, according to a blockchain researcher. Lucas Outumuro, head of research at blockchain intelligence firm IntoTheBlock, says Ethereum’s (ETH) net inflation fell to an annualized rate of 1.11% compared to Bitcoin’s annualized rate of 1.75% during the middle of this week.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Understanding the current state of P2P Token Swaps

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. This principle rings as loud and clear in DeFi as it does in all value systems keen on diffusing control and breaking corporate structures. The rise of open finance solutions powered by publicly accessible code, continuously refined by the wider community, exemplifies how the benefits...
Gas PricePosted by
HackerNoon

Ethereum Gas Fees for Dummies

In this article, I will cover Ethereum gas fees in detail. For those of you who are new to crypto, I’ve also included a practical example of how to adjust gas fees in MetaMask. What is Gas?. (Ethereum) Gas is the fee paid for executing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain....
Currenciesworldfinancialreview.com

What Will Bitcoin be Worth in 2025?

Bitcoin sparked the birth of the cryptocurrency industry and was designed to replace paper-based currencies and gain worldwide recognition. Over the past few months, the price of Bitcoin has fallen greatly after reaching a value of $65,000 in April 2021. Cryptocurrency experts predict that Bitcoin will be a more powerful...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy