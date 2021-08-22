Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply
Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. Bitcoin uses a model based on Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO) while Ethereum follows an account-based approach. I’ll explain both in detail in the next sections, with examples, and analyze the pros and cons of the UTXO and account-based models.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0