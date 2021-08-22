Cancel
Chopin Piano Concertos – Hans Rosbaud – SWR Classic

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHOPIN: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11; Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21 – Nikita Magaloff, piano (Op. 21)/ Hans Richter-Haaser, piano (Op. 11)/ Sudwestfunk-Orchester Baden-Baden/ Hans Rosbaud – SWR Classic SWR1907CD, 68:46 (3/23/19) [Distr. by Naxos] *****:. Another in the expanding, recorded catalogue...

