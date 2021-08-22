Countdown to Kickoff: No. 11 Jeremy Lewis

East Carolina is closing in on kickoff when the Pirates take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to open head coach Mike Houston's third season at the helm of the program. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest. We continue the countdown with No. 11 as we are 11 days out from kickoff, and defensive end Jeremy Lewis.