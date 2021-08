As American military retreated from Afghanistan, it took less than 10 days for the Taliban to take it over. The U.S. occupied that country for 20 years, trying to teach the Afghans self-reliance. We spent over $2 trillion and lost thousands of soldiers to death and injury. Billions of other dollars in planes, helicopters, guns, drones and addditional killing machines were left for the Taliban to use against our military and our country.