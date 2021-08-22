Downtown Evansville To Get Golf Simulator & Duckpin Bowling Venue

Party Central in Downtown Evansville is about to get a major transformation and I can't wait to see the finished product. Downtown Evansville has been doing a fantastic job over the past few years at really bringing in some fun and entertaining events and venues to residents. There seems to always be something going on, whether it's Market on Main, Night on Main, or even fun places to visit like Kevin's Backstage Bar & Grill, or High Score Saloon. There's a lot of fun to be had in Downtown Evansville, and it continues to grow!