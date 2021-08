The County Affair is a story of friendship, music and adventure. With the impending realisation that life is short, the country-Americana duo have decided to take the plunge, each leaving their respective careers in pursuit of the music that has solidified their friendship for the past 40 years. Having been enormously successful in their fields, Tony Regan in Advertising and Kevin Brennan in Marketing, it’s now or never and if the past year has taught them anything, it is that their path to happiness and fulfilment is paved with music.