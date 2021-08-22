Cancel
Michigan State

WATCH: Procession of law enforcement from across Michigan for Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

By Brandon James
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A procession, led by hundreds of law enforcement officials from across Michigan, was held Sunday morning to honor fallen Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire. It began at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and then moved down Stadium Dr. from 9th St. to the campus of Western Michigan University where a memorial service takes place at Miller Auditorium.

