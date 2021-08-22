Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Ward County Crash
(Ward County, ND) -- A man is dead after a three-car crash in Ward County early Sunday morning. The State Highway Patrol says The GMC driven by the man was traveling south on Highway 52 following a Ford Ranger, then tried to pass the truck and hit a separate car head-on. The Ford was struck by debris from the other vehicles. The GMC came to rest in the southbound lane and caught on fire, which was later extinguished by firefighters.www.am1100theflag.com
