FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU President Dean Brescani says this year’s first year class includes 2,521 students, which is 8 percent higher than last year’s first year class of 2,328. He adds that the number of students transferring to NDSU is also up 8 percent, and new graduate students are up 7 percent. The biggest increase in enrollment seems to be in new international students, which are up 57 percent.