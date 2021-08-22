COD Mobile: How to unlock and equip the Katana weapon for free
The Katana is a brand new addition to the game armory and was recently added in COD Mobile during the sixth season of the game – “The Heat”.The Katana is a lethal one-hit-kill Operator Skill that slices and dices the opposition. When activated the player will enter a third-person perspective to get a complete field of view. Use the added vision to attack enemies from all angles. In this article, we will be looking at how can you obtain and equip this highly effective melee weapon in your Call of Duty Mobile loadouts.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0