Brawl Stars August 2021 Brawl Talk: ‘Once upon a brawl’ season, new Brawler, and more

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.