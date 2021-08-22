Brawl Stars August 2021 Brawl Talk: ‘Once upon a brawl’ season, new Brawler, and more
Brawl Stars announced the latest season of Brawl Pass “Once upon a Brawl” in the latest episode of Brawl Talk for August 2021. In Season 8, Brawl Stars have brought a new chromatic brawler, following the previous season as well with this, a clean rework to the Showdown mode, new skins and more animated pins. The eighth season of Brawl Talk also saw Ryan making a special appearance. In this article, we will look at all the announcements for the upcoming season.gamingonphone.com
