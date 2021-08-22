Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Brawl Stars August 2021 Brawl Talk: ‘Once upon a brawl’ season, new Brawler, and more

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrawl Stars announced the latest season of Brawl Pass “Once upon a Brawl” in the latest episode of Brawl Talk for August 2021. In Season 8, Brawl Stars have brought a new chromatic brawler, following the previous season as well with this, a clean rework to the Showdown mode, new skins and more animated pins. The eighth season of Brawl Talk also saw Ryan making a special appearance. In this article, we will look at all the announcements for the upcoming season.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Nani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brawl Stars#Hp#Rage#Power League#Sandy Gale Bea#Mobile Gaming#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s first Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

Season 10 of Apex Legends started off with a smooth launch, and a huge map update, and now it’s time for the first minor event of the season. That’s right, the Arenas Flash Events are back. This has been one of the major ways that Apex Legends has encouraged players to queue for Arenas, when Battle Royale is the original and more popular mode. However, same as last season, the very first Arenas Flash Event doesn’t have very much to offer to players. It will get avid Apex Pack collectors to complete it, but everyone else may just get the crafting materials and some stars, and then skip out.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Ultimate Summit 3 prize pool exceeds $150,000, on pace to become biggest Super Smash Bros. prize pool ever

Just a day after breaking $100,000, the Ultimate Summit Three prize pool has now surpassed $150,000 and is on pace to become the biggest Super Smash Bros. prizing in history. Beyond the Summit’s second Smash Major this year trailed the first, Smash Summit 11, which holds the current record for the biggest Smash prize pool in history at $155,373. This surge in the prize pool came during the final 20 hours of Ultimate Summit’s vote-in period, which saw six players added to the event’s final roster after pooling together support from across the community.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Supercell unveils Bad Randoms skin line with music video on Brawl Stars

Loud music is making its way into Brawl Stars. A new skin line called Bad Randoms, with a punk-inspired style, will join the game on Aug. 18, Supercell announced. An exclusive music video has introduced those new skins, featuring Stu, Poco, and Buzz as the band members. The video has already reached half a million views on YouTube.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 Challenges: Every Epic & Legendary Quest

The Fortnite week 10 challenges will go live on Wednesday, August 11 at 10am ET/ 7am PT/ 3pm BST. If you’re looking to level up your Battle Pass in the final few weeks before the season ends, you’re in the right place, as this guide contains the complete list of all Epic and Legendary quests that comprise the week 10 challenges. So, without further ado, let’s dive right on in.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Post-Rift Tour Ariana Grande Challenges- How To Unlock XP, Cosmetics & Silver/Chrome Umbrella

Find out how to unlock more Ariana Grande Rift Tour items, including emotes and an umbrella glider. The Fortnite x Ariana Grande Rift Tour has officially come to a close after a weekend of excitement. The pop star appeared in Fortnite for the first time to perform an interactive concert for millions of players to witness. While the fun is over, Epic Games has more challenges in store with XP to gain and cosmetics to unlock. The developers released five challenges for players to complete today, and another five will follow next week. Let’s take a look at all the Post Rift Tour quests.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Aydan slams Warzone’s lack of basic feature as stream snipers run riot

Aydan has hit out at Call of Duty battle royale title Warzone, claiming the game “sucks,” begging for the devs to help fix the stream sniping issue in the game. Throughout August 2021, in the lead-up to the release of Warzone Season 5, we’ve seen a number of players and top streamers leave the game to tackle Apex Legends, with a huge shift in popularity.
Video GamesComicBook

Nickmercs Ranks the Best Legends in Apex Legends

With 16 playable characters to choose from, Apex Legends has a deep roster, and every player has their own personal favorite. In a new video on YouTube, streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff shared his picks for the top tier Legends in the game: Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Wraith, Octane, and Seer, with Rev "hanging on." Unfortunately, the streamer did not include every Legend on the list. Some Apex Legends fans might disagree with these rankings, but for those looking to find a new main, the tier list could be a big help! The video can be found at the top of this page.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Wonder Woman Arriving To Fortnite To Complete The DC Trinity

It feels like the dust is still settling from the Ariana Grande-led Rift Tour, but Epic Games has followed that up by assembling the DC Trinity in Fortnite. First Batman joined the fray. Superman just made his heroic presence known. Now, Wonder Woman is leaping into action this week as a new skin for fans of the Amazonian princess.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

When is the Season 10 Collection event for Apex Legends?

Collection events are some of the most anticipated updates in Apex Legends, but when can we expect the next one to arrive, and which Legend is receiving a brand new heirloom?. Season 10 of Apex Legends is well underway and players are jumping into all of the new content that’s been added in the Emergence update.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the Brawl Stars Season 8 start date?

Season 8 of Brawl Stars is on the horizon, and fans got the first glimpses of it in the recent Brawl Talk. The upcoming season will be called Once Upon a Brawl and follows a fairytale theme. That said, the patch update will be relatively small compared to the Season 7 update.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

ConcernedApe announces Stardew Valley Cup with a $40k prize pool

ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley, announced its first official Stardew Valley Cup with a $40,000 prize pool to share with the competitors. The money will be awarded based on some criteria such as the player’s knowledge of the game, ability, and teamwork with other players. The creator of the game is teaming up with Zach Hartman aka UnsurpassableZ, a Twitch streamer with a particular focus on Stardew Valley to host the tournament.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Brawl Stars Championship Challenge August 2021 Guide

The Brawl Stars Championship Challenge, which is the in-game challenge, to qualify for the local and global esports tournaments hosted by Supercell Games is back for August 2021. Players need to win 15 matches across 5 game modes. Friendly rules apply to this challenge meaning that players will have access to all the star powers and gadgets to keep the playing ground level. This Brawl Stars Championship Challenge guide for August 2021 will look at the maps for this month’s challenge, guiding players with tips and the best team builds to win the challenge.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17

League of Legends Patch 11.17 is knocking the jungle meta around with many changes to one of the strongest junglers right now, Viego. With Viego getting kicked out, here are the top five junglers for Patch 11.17. 5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 11.17. 1. Ekko. Ekko is...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire: Garena announces a fantasy game for LBFF named FF Squad

Garena, the Free Fire publisher, has revealed a fantasy game based on the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF). According to the announcement, FF Squad would allow fans to build “dream teams,” winning season editions based on the players’ performance. How to play the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy