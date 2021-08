Tamil Nadu held its Legislative Assembly elections on 6 April. An election in India is the rendering of a verdict by a tired electorate. The people of Tamil Nadu are pitiful because they do not have a third choice: just Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). If one is in power, people vote for the other at the next election. Generally, any election in India is a wholesale farce, much like leasing a car. ‘Your time to loot is over. Now we want to give the opposition party its chance.’