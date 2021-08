Afghanistan is falling, southern Europe is burning, and the world is in the midst of a pandemic… so thank the Lord and little Baby Jesus that Daniel Craig has chosen to enlighten us all on a subject close to everyone’s hearts: inheritance. “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” he said, in an interview this week. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.”