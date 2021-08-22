Cancel
Tamil Nadu jewellers to protest govt's HUID decision

omahanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Chennai jewellers will hold a protest on Monday against the government's decision to make Hallmarking Unique ID mandatory on gold jewellery. Chennai Jewellers Association questioned how privacy would be maintained if the HUID is in place. Speaking to ANI, Chennai Jewellers Association Chief...

