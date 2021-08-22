UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Winners and Losers

Key Stats: 3.7 strikes landed per minute, 8:47 average fight time, 54% takedown defense. What It Means: Cannonier is at his most comfortable and dangerous when he is walking down his opponent. He doesn’t mind taking some damage as he enters the pocket, and he is patient in looking for his power shots. His kicks come quickly, and he relies on them to get into range, especially low leg kicks. Once he starts chopping at his opponent’s base, he really lets go of his heavy hands, and he’s able to generate power both with looping and technical punches. In the clinch, Cannonier shows great strength, especially against the fence.