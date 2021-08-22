Cancel
UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum - Winners and Losers

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fallout from is going to be interesting to watch. Jared Cannonier, who entered the event as the No. 3 ranked fighter in the middleweight division, likely held onto that ranking with a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. In an ideal world, the win would have possibly set Cannonier up for a UFC title fight against the winner of the expected bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. However, Cannonier, who has been with the UFC for 12 fights, told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier that he might not be able to wait for that big fight because, “I’m broke.

