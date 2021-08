Hello one and all, and welcome to another edition of the Aces BJJ News Roundup. The typical lighthearted tone is absent today due to the widley reported accusations of corruption and sexual assault within one of the largest BJJ schools in the world. The Fight Sports controversy has cast a looming shadow over martial arts culture and generally made us take a closer look at abuses all around us. Instead of going over them again, I will simply link to a thoughtful article written by the ever talented Kevin Gallagher breaking down the whole affair. If you or a loved one is experiencing sexual harassment in or out of the gym, please call or text the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Helpline at 800-656-HOPE.