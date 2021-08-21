Cancel
Lubbock, TX

JoyCentric makes goodie bags for local cancer patients

By Tana Thompson
University Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 21, the non-profit student organization JoyCentric hosted an event to allow students to gather and make goodie bags for cancer patients in the Lubbock community. JoyCentric’s founder, Mark Gao, a third-year biochemistry major from San Antonio said their aim is to bring joy to the cancer patients in the local communities. He said the bags are created to give the patients when they visit them in the hospital.

