Enric Mas is claimed in Velefique and Mikel Landa Naufraga

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnric more comes to goal, the face is dried and under the towel a gesture of radiant happiness appears, unprecedented from that turn from 2018 in which he was second after winning Andorra's decisive stage. He recognizes it to himself, on the best day of him since he defends the colors of Movistar. That solid leader, capable of fighting for the big turns, who saw the telephone team on him when he threw himself by his signing, illuminates at last in the toughest stage of what we have been back. Only Primoz Rogllic endured wheel more on arrival in Velefique and that is equivalent to an outstanding, because right now there is no possible comparison between the Slovenian and the rest of the runners of this race. Among them, Spanish is claimed as the strongest and asome as the only one capable of disabling Roglic Camino de Santiago, however unlikely that the mission seems.

