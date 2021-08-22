Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Feleipe Franks confident that he can be backup quarterback for Falcons

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXg5a_0bZXzxPK00
Michael Reaves via Getty Images.

Feleipe Franks is getting his chance to prove that he can be Matt Ryan’s primary backup quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons. AJ McCarron unfortunately went down with a non-contact knee injury in Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Franks was thrusted into action earlier than expected, and he showed improvement from his first preseason appearance.

Franks is now the most likely candidate to back up Matt Ryan

Before his injury, McCarron was expected to win the job as the primary backup quarterback for the Falcons. With him now expected to miss significant time with injury, Franks has a big opportunity in from of him. Now, Franks must quickly learn Atlanta’s offense ahead of the regular season. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been impressed by the growth he has seen out of Franks over recent weeks.

“Feleipe, to me, has had the biggest growth,” Smith said via Falcons digital managing editor Scott Bair. “For him to come into these last two games and play, you can’t replicate that in practice. To develop quarterbacks, you’ve got to play them. There’s no way around it. That was our philosophy going into these two games.”

With McCarron now sidelined, the Falcons could opt to add another quarterback to the roster. If Franks wants to hold onto the backup job, he will need to continue developing and showing the improvement that the team is looking for.

Franks is confident in his ability be Matt Ryan’s backup

In college, Franks played three seasons at Florida before finishing his career at Arkansas. Over his four years, he completed 61.6 percent of his passes with 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also had 642 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

In Atlanta’s first preseason game, Franks completed two of his nine passes for 16 yards, adding 76 yards rushing. On Saturday, Franks completed four-of-nine passes for 46 yards and an interception. He also had 32 yards rushing.

Despite limited experience, Franks believes that he is capable of being Ryan’s primary backup for the Falcons. The more he plays in the preseason, the more comfortable he grows.

“I’m overcritical. I’m hard on myself and I try to be perfect in everything that I do in a practice or game,” Franks said. “When I throw a pick, I’m pissed. At the same time, I’m always continuing to learn and continuing to work hard. I feel like I’m coming along. I’m getting more and more comfortable in the offense. I have a long way to go, and they’re doing a great job of coaching me. I’m trying to listen, be a sponge and soak it all up and perform when I’m called upon.

“I have full confidence in myself. I feel like I’m starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I’m just going to put my head down and go to work. That’s all it’s about, learning from your mistakes. That’s my mindset with just about anything. I do feel like I have the capability to do that job.”

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
896
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

'Heartbroken': Falcons Lose QB: Now What?

The Atlanta Falcons needed to find a backup quarterback following the retirement of Matt Schaub. They still could be entering Week 3 of the NFL preseason. A.J. McCarron, the seven-year veteran, likely will miss an extended period of time after leaving Saturday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a knee injury. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith used the word "heartbroken'' as he told reporters postgame that the QB would be undergoing further testing.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Is Feleipe Franks pressuring AJ McCarron for the backup QB job?

Under the old regime, the Falcons never tried to upgrade their backup quarterback spot. That seemed silly until Matt Schaub tossed 460 yards on the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite some limitations, Schaub was able to keep the Falcons in games. Things worked for as long as Schaub stayed in the NFL. The Falcons had no plan for the future. There was a plan for right-then.
NFLFOX Sports

Falcons looking for QB help after losing backup AJ McCarron

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons plan to sign a quarterback this week after losing backup AJ McCarron to a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons began working out free-agent quarterbacks after Monday's practice. Coach Arthur Smith said the team could audition more quarterbacks next week. Atlanta likely will look at final cuts from other teams before making a final decision on their quarterback depth chart for the regular season.
NFLYardbarker

Report: Feleipe Franks could start for the Falcons Saturday against Miami

The headline is a little misleading, Arthur Smith doesn’t explicitly say that Franks will start against Miami, but he did leave the door open for the possibility:. “They are on different levels,” Smith said. “We’ll assess it at the end of the week and then we’ll see who’ll take the first half and who will take the second half assuming that we don’t play Matt (Ryan). Right now, the plan is to play both of those guys again Saturday.”
NFLYardbarker

Should Rookie Franks Be Falcons' No. 2 QB?

Matt Ryan is QB1 for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Who is QB2 entering the midway point of training camp?. Friday's 23-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans may have complicated the competition to backup Ryan. Veteran A.J. McCarron struggled during the first half, and Franks did little to help in the passing game. Combined, the two QBs threw for only 52 passing yards.
NFL247Sports

Feleipe Franks makes case to be Atlanta's backup QB after AJ McCarron injury

AJ McCarron was supposed to be Atlanta’s backup quarterback behind veteran Matt Ryan. But plans changed Saturday when McCarron went down with a serious right-knee injury against Miami. That means underrated rookie Feleipe Franks was inserted right into the fire. The former Florida and Arkansas quarterback could have a much bigger role than he initially thought.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What Feleipe Franks had to say after the loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks had to say after the 37-17 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday:. (How tough was it? That’s the job of a backup quarterback. The quarterback goes down, you’ve got to go right in. How tough was that for you today?) – “Yeah, it was obviously an unexpected situation, and I tried to take advantage of it. It’s good. I’m grateful to get those extra reps right there, and I just try to take it as a learning experience and keep growing to become the best quarterback I can become. Right there, just kind of like you said, just always need to be ready, especially in the backup position. It was good. We put a couple of good drives together there towards the middle of the game, end of game, but really just not hurting ourselves, and it starts with me. We’ll do a better job of that, cleaning those mistakes up for next week and continue to get better and stack good days on top of good days.”
NFLYardbarker

Franks: 'I have Full Confidence in Myself'

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Miami Dolphins 37-17 in their second preseason game of 2021. Rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks was called into action early after A.J. McCarron left the game early with an apparent leg injury. The Falcons plan for Franks was to have him start the second, half,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Feleipe Franks might be the Atlanta Falcons QB answer after Matt Ryan

Even though he did not have a great performance in his first two preseason games versus the Titans and Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Feleipe Franks still has great potential. How much potential? Franks could be the quarterback to lead the Atlanta Falcons after Matt Ryan finally calls it a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Josh Rosen will play in Atlanta Falcons preseason finale

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed that recent signee Josh Rosen will play in the team’s final preseason game on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter. Rosen made his first appearance at Falcons camp on Wednesday, but his new coach declined to give instant feedback. The...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy