This interview appears as part of Minnesota Monthly’s Top Doctors feature in the magazine’s Sept/Oct issue. COVID-19 vaccines have played a central role in moving Minnesotans safely back to daily life. For families with children under 12, instances of transmission and serious illness are lower, but in-person classes this fall still have risks. With new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant still spreading, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics urge all students and staff to wear masks when they return to classes.