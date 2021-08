Glynn Turman, Emmy-winning actor and acclaimed cowboy and rodeo champion, is the face of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park denim collection, showing off classic Western wear in an ad campaign that showcases the Black cowboy experience. His granddaughter Melinda appears in the ads with him. After 60 years in show business, and 30 years competing in the rodeo, Turman let his two worlds come together in the making of the launch. “I’m in the hippest campaign,” the 74-year-old actor tells Variety ahead of the collections launch on Aug. 12. “It doesn’t get any cooler than that!