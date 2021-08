Today, the Bitcoin price prediction is currently falling with close to $46,000 drop at the time of writing. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering at $47,353 as there have been instances when BTC has already passed over this $47,000 level but sustaining the bearish price action is a downhill task. Presently, the path of least resistance is still downwards as the technical indicator reveals.