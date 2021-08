You've probably never heard of Praga, but that's okay. It seems that there's a new automaker being born every minute. And as much as we realize that EVs are the future, many of these new automakers are just dull. So believe us when we say Praga is worth your attention. You may be thinking that you've looked at the pictures and this is just another crazy track car you can't afford to maintain and drive, but like a roadgoing Porsche 911, the Praga R1 is a racer that is intuitive to drive and evolutionary. With a rich history spanning a century (Praga was founded in 1907), the Czech automaker's just-announced arrival in the US is worth getting excited about.