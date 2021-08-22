Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Quintin’s Close-Ups: Pet Helpers’ Will Howell

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Pet Helpers’ Will Howell about the six kittens found abandoned behind a dumpster at Pet Helpers on Wednesday morning during severe weather. There is currently a $1,000 reward for any information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the abandonment. Please email msusko@pethelpers.org or call (843) 531-6164 with any information you may have related to this incident. You can see the interview below.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Close Ups#Pet Helpers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsCharleston City Paper

Pet Helpers offering Dog Day adoptions Thursday at Edmund’s Oast Brewing

Emma Frost (pictured here) and her three siblings will be up for adoption at the Aug. 26 event. | Photos provided. Aug. 25 COVID-19 update: 2,659 new cases; 27 deaths. Editor’s note: After moving to weekly updates this spring, we’re restarting daily COVID-19 updates as the state experiences increased cases. What you need to know this week: Gov. Henry McMaster is looking into potential uses for $2.5 billion in federal COVID relief funds, including broadband expansion, road improvements and water systems across the state. McMaster’s […]
AnimalsWTVF

Close Up to the Hummingbirds

Ms. Cheap gave us a preview of a free event that lets you get up close with dozens of hummingbirds. Warner Park's Watch the Hummingbirds event in the Sandy Bivens Bird Garden is this Saturday, August 28 from 10am-12noon. The event will also be held on September 4th and 11th. Visit https://www.nashville.gov/departments/parks/events/watch-hummingbirds for more information.
AnimalsWBTV

Pet Helpers offering $1,000 reward after newborn kittens abandoned in storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers officials are offering a $1,000 reward after six newborn kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box behind the facility’s dumpster Tuesday night. “This was a scary case of criminal animal abandonment, considering the harsh weather conditions last night,” officials with Pet Helpers said. “Pet...
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Clara. I have been living at Maddie’s Meadows since December of 2019. I was returned two times by people who adopted me and then returned me. You’re probably thinking wow, look at that beautiful cat, why would anyone return her – not once, but twice. Well I am more than a pretty face and I guess that in my case, it is not a good thing. The thing is I love people, and I am just about the only kitty in this house that will walk up and greet strangers coming through the door; however, my tolerance for their affection is limited. I give them three or four times to pet me and then I am done.
Exeter, NHWMUR.com

SPCA's 3rd annual Seacoast Paddle for the pups

The New Hampshire SPCA's annual fundraiser Seacoast Paddle for the Pups will return for the third year with both in-person and virtual elements on Sunday. Participants are encouraged to either paddle at the Phillips Exeter Academy’s Saltonstall Boathouse or at their favorite body of water. Participants can either paddle on their own, with their dog, or form a team along with friends.
Petsouterbanksvoice.com

OBX SPCA Pet of the Week – Kittens!

MONDAY – CLOSED. OBX SPCA new address is 378 Airport Road in Manteo, across from the NC Aquarium in Roanoke Island!. Our animals are so excited to have more opportunities for adoptions!! Any questions please call the Shelter and we will be happy to chat 252-475-5620. If you have any...
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Shelter’s Pet of the Week

Age: One-year-old female terrier-pit mix. About: Dublin is very friendly and outgoing. Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street. Time: Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday. Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter,...
Dewitt, NYcnycentral.com

CBS5's Best Pet: CNY SPCA's dog 'Solar' up for adoption

DEWITT, NY — This week on CBS5’s Best Pet – The CNY SPCA is featuring 3-year-old German Shepard-mix “Solar.”. Solar was brought to the SPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He weighs 95 lbs, which means he would do best in a home with children 7 and older.
Fayetteville, TNElk Valley Times

That’s My Pet

This week’s EVT That’s My Pet is Jasmine “Jazzy” Williams. She is an 11-year-old Pekingese and survivor of two major back sugeries. She enjoys strolling around Fayetteville in her dog stroller. If you would like your pet featured in the Elk Valley Times That’s My Pet, submit a photo of...
Environmentfloridaweekly.com

Pet safety before, during and after a storm

It blows my mind how many pets go missing after a hurricane, especially when, in most cases, these tragedies could have been avoided with a little planning and a lot of common sense. This checklist pertains to dogs, cats, gerbils, ferrets and birds, among others, but not to livestock or...
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gwen And Gunner’s Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday at 9:10am, Gwen and Gunner feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Annie!. She is our female 2...
Pet Servicessparklecat.com

Stocking Up at the Pet Shop

My human ran out of food for the outside kitty family, and we were even low on my dinner, so off to the pet shop we went!. I was excited to wander around. We kept having to avoid dogs, though. It’s like we picked dog rush hour to show up.
PetsSFGate

East Haven Animal Shelter, noting death of dog, warns against leaving pets in hot cars

EAST HAVEN — The East Haven Animal Shelter is warning residents not to leave pets in a hot car, noting that a dog died in recent days. “Two nights ago, we received a report of two dogs left in a car. Unfortunately, one of the dogs passed away — the other dog was transported to the vet hospital and is going to be ok,” officials said on Facebook. “It doesn't matter if it is night or day, in the sun or not, it is (too hot) to leave your animals in a car.”
PetsThe Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Shelter stars: Meet our resident pets

“A shelter is not a home.” It’s something we’ve said many times when shelter visitors comment on how nice the SPCA Albrecht Center’s animal spaces are and how well cared for the animals seem to be. We don’t ever want to be confused as a sanctuary for the homeless pets we take in. Our goal for every pet who comes through our doors, is for their stay to be brief – just a passing-through point as they make their way to a forever home.
Petswhatcom-news.com

Floating lanterns pet memorial event planned on Lake Whatcom

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An annual Floating Lantern Pet Memorial on Lake Whatcom is scheduled for the evening of Sunday, September 12th, the day before National Pet Memorial Day. The event features memorial floating lanterns cast out onto the lake at dusk. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy