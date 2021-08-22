Quintin’s Close-Ups: Pet Helpers’ Will Howell

Hi there, my name is Clara. I have been living at Maddie’s Meadows since December of 2019. I was returned two times by people who adopted me and then returned me. You’re probably thinking wow, look at that beautiful cat, why would anyone return her – not once, but twice. Well I am more than a pretty face and I guess that in my case, it is not a good thing. The thing is I love people, and I am just about the only kitty in this house that will walk up and greet strangers coming through the door; however, my tolerance for their affection is limited. I give them three or four times to pet me and then I am done.