Quintin’s Close-Ups: Pet Helpers’ Will Howell
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Pet Helpers’ Will Howell about the six kittens found abandoned behind a dumpster at Pet Helpers on Wednesday morning during severe weather. There is currently a $1,000 reward for any information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the abandonment. Please email msusko@pethelpers.org or call (843) 531-6164 with any information you may have related to this incident. You can see the interview below.holycitysinner.com
