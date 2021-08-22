Cancel
Union City, NJ

UPDATED: Female Barricades Herself on West Street in Union City With 3 Small Children & 4 Adults

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released new information first reported by Hudson TV this morning with regard to Union City Police activity at 1901 West Street. Shortly past 1:30 this afternoon, Prosecutor Suarez tweeted that the Union City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team responded to that address early this morning for a disturbance and a barricaded subject with three small children and four adults in an apartment.

