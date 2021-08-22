UPDATED: Female Barricades Herself on West Street in Union City With 3 Small Children & 4 Adults
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released new information first reported by Hudson TV this morning with regard to Union City Police activity at 1901 West Street. Shortly past 1:30 this afternoon, Prosecutor Suarez tweeted that the Union City Police Department and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team responded to that address early this morning for a disturbance and a barricaded subject with three small children and four adults in an apartment.hudsontv.com
Comments / 1