Harry Kane Returns As Second-Half Substitute for Tottenham Amid Transfer Saga

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham in its 1-0 win at Wolverhampton, which was secured by Dele Alli’s ninth-minute penalty on Sunday.

Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, entered as a substitute in the 71st minute—to applause by Spurs’ traveling contingent at Molineux—and nearly added a second goal when his close-range shot was saved.

The England captain returned late for preseason training and was not deemed fit enough to play in either of Tottenham’s two previous games—a 1-0 win over City last weekend and the 1-0 loss to Paços de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Alli earned Tottenham a second straight victory to open the season when he converted a penalty he won, having been felled by Jose Sa after getting to a through-ball just ahead of the Wolves goalkeeper.

It was the former England midfielder’s first Premier League goal since March 2020.

Tottenham was thankful to captain Hugo Lloris for preserving the lead, with the goalkeeper denying Adama Traore in a one-on-one chance midway through the second half. Earlier, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez struck the crossbar after a foraging run by Traore.

It was a successful return to Molineux for Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves at the end of last season after four years.

