Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

By Rich Dvorak
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.

www.dailyfx.com

StocksCNBC

Stock futures up ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole symposium

Stock futures rose early Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium with investors looking for more details into the central bank's plans to taper monetary stimulus. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points, or 0.26%. S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.29% and Nasdaq 100...
Stocksetftrends.com

Bullish Traders on the S&P 500 Could Expect More Strength Ahead

An uptick in COVID-19 cases isn’t holding the S&P 500 down the way it did last year, which is strengthening the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL). This strength could continue through the rest of the year, unless the pandemic spirals out of control. However, with the push for more vaccinations and booster shot developments underway, the pathways could open up for more highs in the S&P 500.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY stays calm near 110.00 ahead of US data, muted risk sentiment

USD/JPY tracks higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index pushes higher above 93.00 on renewed taper speculation. US Treasury rises for the straight third day underpins the demand for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair manages to trade higher...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
Stocksai-cio.com

No Need for Taper Trepidation for the Stock Market

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his virtually delivered speech on Friday may—or may not—reveal the timing of the central bank’s retreat from its gargantuan bond-buying program. What will any news of tapering bond purchases mean for the stock market? The last time this happened, in 2013, the market skidded, at least temporarily.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed ahead of Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Thursday ahead of the Federal Reserve's summit in Wyoming. As of 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% at 35,452.37, while the S&P 500 was down 0.11% at 4,491.27 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.01% weaker at 15,039.70.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Taper Talk at Jackson Hole is Key

DXY Index down -0.9% since last Friday’s swing high as bears fade recent strength. Fed taper talk at the Jackson Hole Symposium presents noteworthy volatility risk. US Dollar bears have been in the driver’s seat and steered the broader DXY Index nearly -1.0% lower since Friday. This appears to follow a deterioration in economic data and global growth outlook, which could be enough for the Federal Reserve to delay an announcement of a timeline for tapering asset purchases.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar is holding a spot of support after pulling back from a fresh 2021 high set last Friday. Tomorrow morning will be busy in the USD: PCE data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is released at 8:30 AM ET, and FOMC Chair Jerome Powell speaks from Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 AM ET in a speech titled, ‘The Economic Outlook.’
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The song remains the same

Fed tapering talks back on the table, eyes on the September meeting. US employment data next week will be critical for the next monetary policy steps. The EUR/USD pair’s corrective advance may soon come to an end. The EUR/USD pair managed to recover some ground, settling at around 1.1770. The...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: US non-farm payrolls, Services PMIs, EU CPI, UK lending data - 30th August 2021

US non-farm payrolls – 03/09 – there wasn’t much to dislike about the July jobs report with strong gains of 943k, as well as a decent upward revision to 938k for June, which sent the unemployment rate tumbling from 5.9% to 5.4%, while the underemployment rate also fell from 9.8% to 9.2%. A rise in the participation rate was also well received, although it was fairly modest, rising to 61.7%, still well short of the 63.4% pre-pandemic. In the aftermath of the Jackson Hole symposium, the prospects of a Fed taper seem a little clearer than they were a month ago. That doesn’t mean we are any clearer on the timing of such a decision given the weakness in other US data, but nonetheless a decent job’s report this week could well see the splits on the FOMC become even more noticeable than they already are. One of the major protagonists in the hawk’s camp Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed has said he remain very much focussed on the data, saying he would be persuaded to pullback on a call for a taper if the data demanded it, however his recent comments would suggest that he remains to be persuaded of that. The labour market remains the key touchstone for US policymakers, and another strong August number would certainly up the ante in that regard, although expectations appear slightly more tempered for this month. New York Fed President John Williams is one of the members concerned about the lacklustre participation rate, given where it was pre-pandemic at 63.4%. This week’s August report continues to come against a backdrop of prices that still remain elevated, and weekly jobless claims that are trending lower, with the mismatch between job openings and the participation continuing to prompt some head scratching amongst many Fed officials. How many of the 5m people no longer in the labour force and not reflected in the current participation rate will come back? How many have retired early or set up their own businesses? Quite simply it seems too early to know. We should get a better idea when the various emergency unemployment benefits all expire in September, and the schools go back, which means that people will then have to go out and earn money, rather than rely on stimulus payments. The Fed can continue to talk about the merits of tapering as well as the possible timing of rate rises, but they can’t do anything about fiscal measures. Expectations are for a slight slowdown with 750k new jobs expected to be added in August.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Reach Ever Higher

The S&P 500 has rallied during the course of the week, and especially so on Friday as Jerome Powell has suggested that the Federal Reserve is going to stay the course and remain loose with its monetary policy, even if there is a little bit of aunt tapering later this year. This being the case, it makes quite a bit of sense that we would not only break above this 4500 level, but more likely than not going looking towards the 4600 level. The 4600 level is obviously a big figure, but as the market continues to move in 200 point increments, so therefore it is worth paying close attention to.

