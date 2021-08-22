Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

US non-farm payrolls – 03/09 – there wasn’t much to dislike about the July jobs report with strong gains of 943k, as well as a decent upward revision to 938k for June, which sent the unemployment rate tumbling from 5.9% to 5.4%, while the underemployment rate also fell from 9.8% to 9.2%. A rise in the participation rate was also well received, although it was fairly modest, rising to 61.7%, still well short of the 63.4% pre-pandemic. In the aftermath of the Jackson Hole symposium, the prospects of a Fed taper seem a little clearer than they were a month ago. That doesn’t mean we are any clearer on the timing of such a decision given the weakness in other US data, but nonetheless a decent job’s report this week could well see the splits on the FOMC become even more noticeable than they already are. One of the major protagonists in the hawk’s camp Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed has said he remain very much focussed on the data, saying he would be persuaded to pullback on a call for a taper if the data demanded it, however his recent comments would suggest that he remains to be persuaded of that. The labour market remains the key touchstone for US policymakers, and another strong August number would certainly up the ante in that regard, although expectations appear slightly more tempered for this month. New York Fed President John Williams is one of the members concerned about the lacklustre participation rate, given where it was pre-pandemic at 63.4%. This week’s August report continues to come against a backdrop of prices that still remain elevated, and weekly jobless claims that are trending lower, with the mismatch between job openings and the participation continuing to prompt some head scratching amongst many Fed officials. How many of the 5m people no longer in the labour force and not reflected in the current participation rate will come back? How many have retired early or set up their own businesses? Quite simply it seems too early to know. We should get a better idea when the various emergency unemployment benefits all expire in September, and the schools go back, which means that people will then have to go out and earn money, rather than rely on stimulus payments. The Fed can continue to talk about the merits of tapering as well as the possible timing of rate rises, but they can’t do anything about fiscal measures. Expectations are for a slight slowdown with 750k new jobs expected to be added in August.