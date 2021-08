Halsey has insisted their new concept LP, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', is not a "girl power" album. The 'Without Me' singer - who prefers the pronouns she or they - has explained how people expected them to make a collection of songs full of "girlishness" because they were pregnant while making it, but from the off, they wanted to make clear that "I'm not a woman", which is why the lead single is called 'I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God'.