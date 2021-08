Daniel Jones will see his first game action of the season on Sunday when he plays against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. After keeping the starting quarterback on the sideline for the first two preseason games, Joe Judge said on Monday that his plans to deploy Jones for the finale of the exhibition schedule remain unchanged. Jones and the rest of the healthy offensive starters are expected to play about one half of Sunday’s game, their final tuneup against another squad before facing the Broncos in the Sept. 12 opener.